Systematic Financial Management LP Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in CSX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in CSX by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

