Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New $600,000 Investment in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,031. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

