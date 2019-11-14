Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,041,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 755.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of VRTS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,223. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $796.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

