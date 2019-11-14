Talanx (FRA:TLX) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Talanx AG (FRA:TLX) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €43.06 ($50.07) and last traded at €43.04 ($50.05), 19,398 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €42.86 ($49.84).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.34.

Talanx Company Profile (FRA:TLX)

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

