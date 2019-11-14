Talktalk Telecom Group’s (TALK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target (down from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 117.25 ($1.53).

TALK opened at GBX 111.18 ($1.45) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.40 ($1.76).

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £3,150,000 ($4,116,032.93).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

