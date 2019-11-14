Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE TRGP remained flat at $$38.33 during trading hours on Thursday. 941,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,292. Targa Resources has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

