TD Securities Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$120.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of X traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$110.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,775. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$68.87 and a 52-week high of C$120.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

