Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $16.55

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.55. Teck Resources shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 2,891,700 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $39.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,611,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,950,000 after acquiring an additional 388,362 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,037,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,735,000 after acquiring an additional 589,326 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,966,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

