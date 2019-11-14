TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.98. 3,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,148. TELUS has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 132.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 122,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 69,916 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,472,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

