Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Acquires $50,700.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TDC traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. 143,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,358. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.62 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Teradata declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 239.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 127.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $201,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

