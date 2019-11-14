Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Raised to C$10.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

TEV has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

Shares of Tervita stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.53. 4,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.65. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.94. The company has a market cap of $836.47 million and a PE ratio of -11.04.

Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

