Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

TTEK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

TTEK stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $336,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 43,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,580,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,338,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,502 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

