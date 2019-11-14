Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 610 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 89,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $516,963.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIP. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.11. 1,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $693.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.