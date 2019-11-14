Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Par Pacific worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 593,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $775,622.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,938.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,812. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

