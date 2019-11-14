Texas Permanent School Fund Has $698,000 Holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 31.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $5,915,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 44.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 95,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $1,638,553.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,952. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

