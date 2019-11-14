Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti set a $50.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $1,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,607.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $110,806.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,156. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,658. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $859.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.