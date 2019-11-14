Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Textron by 87.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

