TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 496.99% and a negative net margin of 99,488.13%.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

