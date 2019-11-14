The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

