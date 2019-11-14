The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) CEO R Carter Pate Sells 1,000 Shares

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,495.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Providence Service Co. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Providence Service by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Providence Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Providence Service by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

