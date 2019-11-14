Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,255 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $300.02 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $306.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

