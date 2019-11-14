Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.84. 860,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $306.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

