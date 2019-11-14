THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 168,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TCRD opened at $6.78 on Thursday. THL Credit has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $208.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in THL Credit in the second quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in THL Credit by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in THL Credit by 14.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in THL Credit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in THL Credit by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

