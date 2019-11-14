Thunder Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.05 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $28.94 million and $2.05 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.39 or 0.07453264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000448 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001324 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016432 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

