ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKA. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.20 ($15.35) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.75 ($17.16).

ThyssenKrupp stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €13.12 ($15.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,756 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.07. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

