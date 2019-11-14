Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 9,889 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 196.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,260,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 51,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.88. 1,292,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.