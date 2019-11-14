Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.88.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $294.53. 1,459,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

