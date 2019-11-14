Tiedemann Advisors LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22,933.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.67. 2,896,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

