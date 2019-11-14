Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 6,980 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,760,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,407 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 240.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 396,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 280,297 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 417,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,749 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,165.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 436.8% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 95,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 180,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

