Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Time Out Group PLC (LON:TMO) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67), approximately 2,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 112,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $176.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.55.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

