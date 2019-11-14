TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 31,800 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 882,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,652,000 after purchasing an additional 60,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.52. 9,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

