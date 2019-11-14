TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 47,500 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iRobot worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other iRobot news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.32.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.