TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,350 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after buying an additional 11,686,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,950,000 after buying an additional 2,035,743 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,201,000 after buying an additional 83,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,669,000 after buying an additional 301,087 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,392. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,694. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $94.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

