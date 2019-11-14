TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 338,955 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 338,955 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.47% of 2U worth $25,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 2U by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,475,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,111,000 after purchasing an additional 164,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in 2U by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,822 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 2U by 681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in 2U by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,406,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,456,000 after purchasing an additional 882,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in 2U by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,798,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 130,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,543. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.46. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

