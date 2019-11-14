TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 366,700 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Bottomline Technologies worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,516 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 732,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.98. 10,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,389. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $123,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $528,428.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,375 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,993. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.