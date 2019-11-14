Tiptree Inc (TIPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TIPT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 78,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.36 million, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.02. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

In other Tiptree news, insider Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $30,676.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,999,872 shares in the company, valued at $53,759,139.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 75,518 shares of company stock worth $507,736. 25.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TIPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

