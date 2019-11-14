Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Update

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.33. 34,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.43. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,795,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard T. Hartman sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,624,017.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.