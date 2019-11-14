TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.92

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.60. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 542,277 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $814.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 372.00%.

About TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

