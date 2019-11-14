Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane Sells 200 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.65, for a total value of C$14,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$918,450.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$70.03. 30,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.49. Toromont Industries Ltd has a one year low of C$51.02 and a one year high of C$71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

