Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.85

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 197476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 640,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 84,552 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 289,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

