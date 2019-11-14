Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 17,330 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 827.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 11.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 563,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 244,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 175,225 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,838,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.28. 186,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.51.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.