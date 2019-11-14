Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Xcel Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 903,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,948,000 after purchasing an additional 122,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,232,000 after purchasing an additional 114,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,606,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

NYSE XEL traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $61.43. 182,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,067. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

