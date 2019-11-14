Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7,205.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,201.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,465,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,459,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

SRE traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $148.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

