Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.