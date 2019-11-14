Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $946,000 in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,174,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241,073 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,009,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,592 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,202,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after acquiring an additional 963,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,535,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,718,000 after acquiring an additional 910,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.378 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

