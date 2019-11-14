Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. 34,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,805. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,264,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,427,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

