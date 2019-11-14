Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSEM. ValuEngine lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

