Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

