Traders Buy High Volume of Xcel Energy Call Options (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,643 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,225% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $128,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,771,251,000 after acquiring an additional 555,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,420,000 after acquiring an additional 918,607 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 233.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,633,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,588,000 after acquiring an additional 393,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

