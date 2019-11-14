Traders Buy Large Volume of ArcelorMittal Put Options (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 18,509 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the average volume of 2,149 put options.

NYSE:MT opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Commerzbank lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

